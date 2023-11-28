Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 7,610 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,610 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $19,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $337.71 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $388.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $110.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $319.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.27.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.24%.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GS shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

