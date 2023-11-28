Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.44% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $21,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABG. StockNews.com began coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

ABG stock opened at $207.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.14. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.47 and a 12-month high of $256.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.63.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $8.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.44 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 24.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 33.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

