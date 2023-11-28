Sei Investments Co. Buys 37,595 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,595 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.51% of Freshpet worth $16,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Freshpet by 9.7% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,731,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,597,000 after purchasing an additional 196,747 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Freshpet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,110,000.

FRPT has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $78.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Freshpet from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Freshpet from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshpet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.85.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $68.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.61 and a beta of 1.05. Freshpet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.13 and a twelve month high of $84.70.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

