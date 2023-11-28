SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 639,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,566 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.48% of SEI Investments worth $38,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on SEI Investments from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

In other news, major shareholder Sei Investments Co bought 1,240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,400,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,500,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SEI Investments news, CFO Dennis Mcgonigle sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $1,866,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 594,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,968,821.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sei Investments Co acquired 1,240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,500,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,924 shares of company stock worth $8,267,473. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $57.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.22. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $52.19 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.01.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The company had revenue of $476.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.52 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

