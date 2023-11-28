Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2023

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Serinus Energy (LON:SENXFree Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Serinus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SENX opened at GBX 3.10 ($0.04) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of £3.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.33 and a beta of -0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.53. Serinus Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 11.75 ($0.15).

Insider Transactions at Serinus Energy

In related news, insider Łukasz Rędziniak purchased 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £4,600 ($5,810.28). Corporate insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

About Serinus Energy

(Get Free Report)

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 gross acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Serinus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serinus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.