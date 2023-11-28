Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Serinus Energy (LON:SENX – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Serinus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SENX opened at GBX 3.10 ($0.04) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of £3.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.33 and a beta of -0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.53. Serinus Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 11.75 ($0.15).

Insider Transactions at Serinus Energy

In related news, insider Łukasz Rędziniak purchased 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £4,600 ($5,810.28). Corporate insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

About Serinus Energy

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 gross acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

