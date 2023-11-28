Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) vs. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Head to Head Review

Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY – Get Free Report) and Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.1% of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Shanghai Industrial pays an annual dividend of $1.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta pays out 3.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shanghai Industrial N/A N/A N/A Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta 148.56% 16.95% 9.74%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shanghai Industrial and Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shanghai Industrial $3.50 billion N/A $286.01 million N/A N/A Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta $178.03 million 170.87 $243.63 million $4.37 8.51

Shanghai Industrial has higher revenue and earnings than Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Shanghai Industrial and Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shanghai Industrial 0 0 0 0 N/A Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta 0 1 1 0 2.50

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a consensus price target of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.81%. Given Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta is more favorable than Shanghai Industrial.

Summary

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta beats Shanghai Industrial on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shanghai Industrial

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure facilities, real estate, and consumer products businesses in Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company invests in toll road projects and water-related businesses. It also engages in the property development and investment activities, as well as operates hotel. In addition, the company manufactures and sells cigarettes, packaging materials, and printed products. Further, it is involved in the raw materials sourcing business. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Shanghai Industrial Investment (Holdings) Company Limited.

About Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution centers in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

