SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.00.

SITM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.20, for a total value of $103,831.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,596 shares in the company, valued at $10,281,515.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 2,941 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total transaction of $385,800.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,106 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,025.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.20, for a total value of $103,831.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,281,515.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,923 shares of company stock valued at $853,645. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,569,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,129,000 after acquiring an additional 761,370 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in SiTime in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,779,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SiTime by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 896,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,724,000 after buying an additional 344,566 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,054,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,020,000 after acquiring an additional 212,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in SiTime by 30.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,644,000 after acquiring an additional 187,116 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SITM opened at $114.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -40.62 and a beta of 1.93. SiTime has a 1 year low of $81.09 and a 1 year high of $142.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.43.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $35.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.69 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 38.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SiTime will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

