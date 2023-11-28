Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Receives $21.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.80.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSLX shares. TheStreet upgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Friday, August 18th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLX. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,971,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,856,000 after purchasing an additional 926,977 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 287.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 873,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,326,000 after acquiring an additional 647,808 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 303.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 768,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,212,000 after acquiring an additional 577,842 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,605,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 956.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 340,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 308,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSLX opened at $21.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.06. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $16.86 and a 1 year high of $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.63.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $114.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 51.87%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.91%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.04%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

