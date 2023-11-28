Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,013 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 44,097 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.11% of Skyworks Solutions worth $18,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $94.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Summit Insights downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $278,296.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,923.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Skyworks Solutions news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $1,148,916.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,482 shares in the company, valued at $8,050,695.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $278,296.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,923.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,636. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

