SMC Entertainment (OTCMKTS:SMCE) vs. Singing Machine (NASDAQ:MICS) Head to Head Review

Singing Machine (NASDAQ:MICS – Get Free Report) and SMC Entertainment (OTCMKTS:SMCE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Singing Machine and SMC Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Singing Machine -25.06% -66.86% -32.33% SMC Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Singing Machine has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SMC Entertainment has a beta of -0.13, meaning that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

3.6% of Singing Machine shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Singing Machine shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Singing Machine and SMC Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Singing Machine $39.30 million 0.13 -$4.64 million ($2.28) -0.54 SMC Entertainment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SMC Entertainment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Singing Machine.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Singing Machine and SMC Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Singing Machine 0 0 1 0 3.00 SMC Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Singing Machine presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 222.58%. Given Singing Machine’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Singing Machine is more favorable than SMC Entertainment.

Summary

Singing Machine beats SMC Entertainment on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Singing Machine

(Get Free Report)

The Singing Machine Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer karaoke audio equipment, accessories, and musical recordings in North America, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers karaoke products under the Singing Machine brand; licensed karaoke microphone products under the Carpool Karaoke brand; microphone and accessories, and portable Bluetooth microphones under the Party Machine brand; music entertainment singing machines for children under the brand Singing Machine Kids; and karaoke music subscription services for the iOS and Android platforms, as well as a web-based download store and integrated streaming services for hardware. The company primarily sells its products to retailers, including national chains, warehouse clubs, department stores, lifestyle merchants, specialty stores, and direct mail catalogs and showrooms. The Singing Machine Company, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About SMC Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

SMC Entertainment, Inc., an early stage developmental company focuses on the development of fintech technology in the United States. It intends to provide fintech-disruption business products and services. The company was formerly known as SMC Recordings, Inc. and changed its name to SMC Entertainment, Inc. in May 2011. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

