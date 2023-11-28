Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SNN shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:SNN opened at $25.86 on Friday. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 691.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 803,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,623,000 after buying an additional 701,806 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 519.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 826,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 693,516 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 2,242.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 658,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,382,000 after purchasing an additional 630,525 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 2,877.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 581,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,738,000 after purchasing an additional 562,016 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,891,000. Institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

