Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Free Report) by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,581 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.19% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWBI. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 29.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Smith & Wesson Brands

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $27,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,783.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $14.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.18 million, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.08. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smith & Wesson Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

