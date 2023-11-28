Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,191,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,142 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Snap worth $37,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, NVP Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Snap Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.38. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $13.89.
Insider Buying and Selling at Snap
In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $134,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 495,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,119,382.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $9,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 67,572,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,534,301.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $134,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 495,584 shares in the company, valued at $5,119,382.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,617,985 shares of company stock valued at $15,309,817 in the last quarter.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, October 13th. HSBC initiated coverage on Snap in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.52.
About Snap
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
