Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Receives $76.61 Average PT from Brokerages

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.61.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SQM. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Scotiabank raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

SQM stock opened at $49.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.06. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $44.86 and a 1 year high of $101.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.84). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 31.87%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.6094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

