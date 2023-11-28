SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,605,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,140 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.49% of SoFi Technologies worth $38,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Must Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 25,988 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 188.6% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 40,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 26,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 25.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,040,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after acquiring an additional 208,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.00. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $564.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SOFI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SoFi Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Chad M. Borton sold 152,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $1,214,807.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,277.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $298,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,239,289 shares in the company, valued at $49,082,379.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chad M. Borton sold 152,041 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $1,214,807.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,277.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 81,450 shares of company stock worth $544,586 and have sold 341,405 shares worth $2,719,778. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.