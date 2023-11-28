Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Stake Lifted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,713,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,538 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 3.67% of Sonos worth $76,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 3.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 396,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after buying an additional 13,135 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonos by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,361,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,480 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 210,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 549,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,965,000 after purchasing an additional 13,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 164,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 46,806 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Sonos

In other news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $77,954.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,035.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sonos news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $77,954.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,035.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $603,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 925,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,415,903.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SONO shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Sonos from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Sonos in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sonos from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sonos in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Sonos Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SONO opened at $14.37 on Tuesday. Sonos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $21.98. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.79, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.12.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

