Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Receives $65.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $52.50 to $55.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Southern Copper

Southern Copper Price Performance

SCCO stock opened at $71.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Southern Copper has a 12-month low of $57.34 and a 12-month high of $87.59. The company has a market cap of $54.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.18 and a 200-day moving average of $74.96.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern Copper had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 35.91%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southern Copper will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern Copper

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Southern Copper by 17.5% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 26.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,935 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 11.7% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 15.0% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 12,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. 7.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southern Copper

(Get Free Report

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.