Spectaire (NASDAQ:SPEC) versus Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Head-To-Head Survey

Spectaire (NASDAQ:SPEC – Get Free Report) and Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Spectaire and Geospace Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Spectaire alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectaire 0 1 0 0 2.00 Geospace Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Spectaire presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 58.23%. Given Spectaire’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Spectaire is more favorable than Geospace Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectaire N/A N/A -$1.76 million N/A N/A Geospace Technologies $124.51 million 1.35 $12.21 million $0.91 13.97

This table compares Spectaire and Geospace Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Geospace Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Spectaire.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.1% of Spectaire shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.0% of Geospace Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 70.1% of Spectaire shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Geospace Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Spectaire and Geospace Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectaire N/A N/A -34.60% Geospace Technologies 9.80% 9.59% 8.48%

Volatility & Risk

Spectaire has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Geospace Technologies has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Geospace Technologies beats Spectaire on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spectaire

(Get Free Report)

Spectaire Holdings Inc. operates as an industrial technology company. Its industrial technology allows its customers to measure, manage, and reduce carbon dioxide equivalent and other greenhouse gas emissions. Its core offering, AireCore, is an integrated hardware, software, and data platform. The company is based in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Geospace Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets. The Oil and Gas Markets segment offers wireless seismic data acquisition systems and reservoir characterization products and services, as well as traditional seismic exploration products, such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wires, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices, and other seismic products. The Adjacent Markets segment provides industrial products, including imaging equipment, water meter products, remote shut-off valves, and Internet of Things platform, as well as seismic sensors for vibration monitoring and geotechnical applications, such as mine safety and earthquake detection applications; and electronic pre-press products that employ direct thermal imaging, direct-to-screen printing systems, and digital inkjet printing technologies targeted at the commercial and industrial graphics, textile, and flexographic printing industries. The Emerging Markets segment designs and sells products used for border and perimeter security surveillance, cross-border tunneling detection, and other products targeted at movement monitoring, intrusion detection, and situational awareness. This segment serves various agencies of the United States government, including the Department of Defense, Department of Energy, Department of Homeland Security, and other agencies. The company operates in Asia, Canada, Europe, South America, the United States, and internationally. Geospace Technologies Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Spectaire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectaire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.