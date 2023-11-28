Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

SFM has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.88.

SFM opened at $42.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $44.43.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 6,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $264,973.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,845.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 6,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $264,973.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,845.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kim Coffin sold 7,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $295,665.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,190 shares in the company, valued at $251,190.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 258,177 shares of company stock valued at $10,483,937. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth about $524,000. Paralel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth about $1,983,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth about $349,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,068,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $787,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

