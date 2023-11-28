SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$22.68.

A number of research firms have commented on SSRM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on SSR Mining from C$22.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on SSR Mining from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on SSR Mining from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on SSR Mining from C$33.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Desjardins set a C$22.75 price objective on SSR Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

SSR Mining Price Performance

SSR Mining Dividend Announcement

TSE:SSRM opened at C$15.56 on Tuesday. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of C$15.16 and a 52 week high of C$23.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is currently 28.26%.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

