STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1225 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

STAG Industrial has increased its dividend by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. STAG Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 183.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.0%.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $36.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. STAG Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.46.

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $114,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,290.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STAG. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

