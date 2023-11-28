Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) vs. Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF) Head-To-Head Review

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF – Get Free Report) and Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Hyundai Motor has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stellantis has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Stellantis shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyundai Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A Stellantis 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Hyundai Motor and Stellantis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hyundai Motor and Stellantis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyundai Motor $99.77 billion 0.19 $5.16 billion $27.52 3.23 Stellantis $83.25 billion 0.30 $3.59 billion $3.81 7.16

Hyundai Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Stellantis. Hyundai Motor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stellantis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hyundai Motor and Stellantis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyundai Motor 6.15% 10.40% 3.67% Stellantis N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Hyundai Motor beats Stellantis on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hyundai Motor

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the Azera, Sonata, Veloster, Veloster N, i30 Fastback N, i30 N, i30, Elantra, Accent, i20, and i10 names; and SUVs under the Palisade, Santa Fe, Tucson, Creta, Kona, and Venue names. It also provides commercial vehicles under the H-1 and H-100 names; and eco vehicles under the IONIQ 5, NEXO, Santa Fe Hybrid/Plug-in Hybrid, Tucson Hybrid, KONA Electric, Elantra Hybrid, IONIQ Plug-in Hybrid, IONIQ Electric, IONIQ Electric, and i30 Hybrid names. In addition, the company offers trucks, buses, vans, and engines; vehicle financing, credit card processing, marketing, engineering, mobility, and insurance services; and train manufacturing services, as well as operates a football club. Further, it is involved in real estate development; research and development; and investment activities. The company was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. operates as an automaker and mobility provider worldwide. It offers various luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; and pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and light commercial vehicles, as well as mobility, financial, and parts and service brands. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Ram, Free2Move, Alfa Romeo, CitroÃ«n, DS Automobiles, Fiat Professional, Lancia, Mopar, Peugeot, Vauxhall, and Leasys brands. Stellantis N.V. was founded in 1896 and is based in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

