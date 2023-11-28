Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Stellus Capital Investment from $14.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Shares of NYSE:SCM opened at $12.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $311.52 million, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day moving average is $13.89. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

