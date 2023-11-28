STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of STERIS by 24.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,586,000 after acquiring an additional 143,253 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS Stock Down 0.9 %

STE opened at $201.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.55. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $173.21 and a fifty-two week high of $254.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.50 and a 200-day moving average of $217.84.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 13.58%. STERIS’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Monday, September 25th. TheStreet cut STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.60.

STERIS Company Profile



STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

