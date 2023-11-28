StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

MEIP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet raised shares of MEI Pharma from a d- rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MEI Pharma has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.50.

MEI Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ MEIP opened at $6.61 on Friday. MEI Pharma has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $8.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.04 million, a PE ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.79.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.25) by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. MEI Pharma had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 86.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

MEI Pharma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th.

Insider Activity at MEI Pharma

In other MEI Pharma news, major shareholder Anson Funds Management Lp purchased 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $721,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 782,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,993.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MEI Pharma

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEIP. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in MEI Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MEI Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 483.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 969.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 72,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in MEI Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

