StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Stock Up 2.0 %

LEDS stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. SemiLEDs has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.97.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 44.99% and a negative return on equity of 103.90%.

Institutional Trading of SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SemiLEDs by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 15,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, China, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

Further Reading

