StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SemiLEDs Stock Up 2.0 %
LEDS stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. SemiLEDs has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.97.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 44.99% and a negative return on equity of 103.90%.
Institutional Trading of SemiLEDs
SemiLEDs Company Profile
SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, China, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SemiLEDs
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- BellRing Brands gets pumped on the Ozempic weight-loss trend
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Is Microsoft the NVIDIA Killer?
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Livent set to dig out of a hole
Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.