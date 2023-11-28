StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ TXMD opened at $2.79 on Monday. TherapeuticsMD has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $7.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.47.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearline Capital LP boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 8.6% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 455,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 35,947 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 18.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 20,995 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd boosted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 3.9% in the second quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 369,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 13,915 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 22.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

