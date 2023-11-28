StockNews.com Downgrades Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Eltek Stock Down 7.1 %

ELTK opened at $13.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $77.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of -1.57. Eltek has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $14.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eltek by 9.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eltek in the third quarter valued at approximately $375,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Eltek by 14,290.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,862 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Eltek in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Eltek in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

About Eltek

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

