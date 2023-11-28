StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. B. Riley cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

Shares of NYSE:HT opened at $9.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.74 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $10.31.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HT. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 114.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 206.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California.

