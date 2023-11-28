StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on OCX. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $4.25 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.40.
View Our Latest Stock Report on OncoCyte
OncoCyte Stock Up 0.9 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OncoCyte
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 14,185,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412,613 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in OncoCyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $896,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in OncoCyte by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 236,099 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in OncoCyte by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after buying an additional 90,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in OncoCyte by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 81,979 shares during the last quarter.
OncoCyte Company Profile
OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than OncoCyte
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- BellRing Brands gets pumped on the Ozempic weight-loss trend
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Is Microsoft the NVIDIA Killer?
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Livent set to dig out of a hole
Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.