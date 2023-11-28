StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on OCX. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $4.25 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.40.

OCX opened at $4.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.64. OncoCyte has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 14,185,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412,613 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in OncoCyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $896,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in OncoCyte by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 236,099 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in OncoCyte by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after buying an additional 90,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in OncoCyte by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 81,979 shares during the last quarter.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

