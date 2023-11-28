StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Stratasys from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Stratasys Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $11.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.60. Stratasys has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $21.72. The firm has a market cap of $779.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.45.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $162.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.72 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stratasys

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSYS. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,206,000. Roumell Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 190,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 10,467 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 342.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 47,200 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

