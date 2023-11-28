StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Stock Performance

Shares of SDPI stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00. Superior Drilling Products has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $2.21.

Institutional Trading of Superior Drilling Products

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SDPI. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products during the second quarter worth about $85,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products during the third quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Superior Drilling Products by 11.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 38,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.82% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

