StockNews.com Upgrades MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) to Sell

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MAG. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.39.

MAG stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $17.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.11.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). Equities research analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 80,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 120,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

