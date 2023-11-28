Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Stock Position Decreased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,285,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,573,608,000 after purchasing an additional 702,121 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,855,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,392,774,000 after buying an additional 2,988,400 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 34,961,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,085,554,000 after buying an additional 1,411,218 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,359,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $509,221,000 after buying an additional 114,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Suncor Energy by 79.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $548,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438,559 shares in the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SU. Desjardins cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

SU stock opened at $32.31 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.59 and a twelve month high of $35.51. The company has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.66.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.393 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.48%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

