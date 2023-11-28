Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) & Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Head-To-Head Survey

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) and Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Sweetgreen has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Texas Roadhouse has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sweetgreen and Texas Roadhouse, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sweetgreen 0 5 4 0 2.44 Texas Roadhouse 0 8 11 0 2.58

Earnings & Valuation

Sweetgreen presently has a consensus target price of $14.11, indicating a potential upside of 50.28%. Texas Roadhouse has a consensus target price of $118.35, indicating a potential upside of 4.89%. Given Sweetgreen’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sweetgreen is more favorable than Texas Roadhouse.

This table compares Sweetgreen and Texas Roadhouse’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sweetgreen $470.11 million 2.25 -$190.44 million ($1.20) -7.82 Texas Roadhouse $4.01 billion 1.88 $269.82 million $4.34 26.00

Texas Roadhouse has higher revenue and earnings than Sweetgreen. Sweetgreen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Texas Roadhouse, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.2% of Sweetgreen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of Texas Roadhouse shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Sweetgreen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Texas Roadhouse shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sweetgreen and Texas Roadhouse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sweetgreen -24.60% -25.18% -14.63% Texas Roadhouse 6.53% 27.09% 11.62%

Summary

Texas Roadhouse beats Sweetgreen on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

