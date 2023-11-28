Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TLTZY. Redburn Atlantic raised Tele2 AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Danske cut Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Tele2 AB (publ) Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TLTZY stock opened at $3.83 on Thursday. Tele2 AB has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $5.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average is $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $671.00 million for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 14.03%. Equities analysts expect that Tele2 AB will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tele2 AB (publ) Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.1529 dividend. This is an increase from Tele2 AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Tele2 AB (publ)’s payout ratio is presently 81.48%.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB (publ) provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, united communications, and security services.

