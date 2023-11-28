Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Downgraded by Scotiabank to “Sector Underperform”

Scotiabank lowered shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $5.70 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Telecom Argentina from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get Telecom Argentina alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina stock opened at $8.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.63. Telecom Argentina has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $8.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,444,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,708,000 after purchasing an additional 410,415 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Telecom Argentina by 791.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 638,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 567,253 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the first quarter worth about $3,507,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 225.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 351,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 243,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 13.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 317,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 38,149 shares during the period.

About Telecom Argentina

(Get Free Report)

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.