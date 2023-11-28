The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Receives $8.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.38.

Several analysts recently commented on SKIN shares. Benchmark downgraded shares of Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Beauty Health from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $35.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Shares of SKIN stock opened at $2.45 on Thursday. Beauty Health has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $13.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average is $6.69. The company has a market capitalization of $325.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Beauty Health by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 15,695 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Beauty Health by 121.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 14,323 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beauty Health during the first quarter worth $199,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 15.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 18,985 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 17,710 shares during the period.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

