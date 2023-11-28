The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KHC. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 436.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 49.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $34.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.76. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KHC. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

