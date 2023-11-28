The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,202,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,307 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.17% of Kroger worth $56,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in Kroger by 36.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR opened at $44.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $50.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.24. The company has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $33.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC started coverage on Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,181.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,798 shares of company stock worth $1,542,985. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

