The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,324 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $4,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,902,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,696,000 after purchasing an additional 262,777 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Kroger by 8.1% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Element Capital Management LLC now owns 85,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Kroger by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 527,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,812,000 after purchasing an additional 170,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Kroger by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at $189,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $218,404.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,181.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,985. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kroger Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $44.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $50.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

