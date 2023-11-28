The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Receives GBX 1,033.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,033.33 ($13.05).
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.89) to GBX 1,250 ($15.79) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.53) to GBX 1,300 ($16.42) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.42) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded The Sage Group to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.25) target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a GBX 12.75 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.55. The Sage Group’s payout ratio is 9,500.00%.
The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.
