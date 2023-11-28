The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 585,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,252 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.04% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $36,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 16.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 33.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4,946.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of SMG opened at $56.02 on Tuesday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $88.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.24.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($2.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.83) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $374.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.16 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 421.70% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.04) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -38.88%.

In other news, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $119,622.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,136.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 64,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $3,385,859.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,726.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $119,622.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,136.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

