Tiger Brands (TBLMY) versus The Competition Financial Review

Tiger Brands (OTCMKTS:TBLMY – Get Free Report) is one of 173 public companies in the “Packaged Foods” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Tiger Brands to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tiger Brands and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tiger Brands N/A N/A 0.80 Tiger Brands Competitors $1.76 billion $56.74 million 273.86

Tiger Brands’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Tiger Brands. Tiger Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiger Brands 0 1 0 0 2.00 Tiger Brands Competitors 517 1980 2653 42 2.43

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Tiger Brands and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Packaged Foods” companies have a potential upside of 8.42%. Given Tiger Brands’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tiger Brands has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Tiger Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.5% of shares of all “Packaged Foods” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.0% of shares of all “Packaged Foods” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tiger Brands and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiger Brands N/A N/A N/A Tiger Brands Competitors -37.98% -240.04% -12.52%

Dividends

Tiger Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Tiger Brands pays out 1.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Packaged Foods” companies pay a dividend yield of 87.9% and pay out 27.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Tiger Brands peers beat Tiger Brands on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Tiger Brands Company Profile

Tiger Brands Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of fast-moving consumer goods in South Africa. The company offers baby care products under the Purity brand; bakeries under the Albany and Tinkies brands; and culinary fruit veg products under the Crosse & Blackwell, Benny, All Gold, Spray and Cook, Ice Cap, KOO, Colman's, Black Cat, Mrs H.S. Ball's Chutney, and Hugo's brands. It also provides home care products under the Airoma, Bio Classic, Bio Crystal, Doom, Jeyes, and Peaceful Sleep brands; milling products under the Golden Cloud and Ace brands; rice pasta under the Fatti's and Moni's, Cresta, Tastic, and Aunt Caroline brands; and superfoods under the Ace, Jungle, King Korn, and Morvite brands. In addition, the company offers personal care products under the Dolly Varden, Kair, No Hair, Perfect Touch, Status, and Ingram's brands; and snacks, treats, and beverages under the Beacon, Maynards, Hall's, Sparkles, Allsorts, Oros, Jelly Tots, Toff-O-Luxe, fizzer, Fizz Pop, Smoothies, Rose's, Easter, and Energade brands. Further, it provides out of home solutions and product offerings in various pack formats to franchised restaurant groups, hotel groups, catering groups, airlines, institutions, independent restaurants and coffee shops, independent hotels, game reserves, lodges, and bed and breakfast establishments; and product solutions for the establishment cleaning, pest control, and room air refreshing. The company also exports its products to approximately 55 countries worldwide. Tiger Brands Limited was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Bryanston, South Africa.

