Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$27.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TPZ shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. CIBC lowered their price target on Topaz Energy from C$26.75 to C$26.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$28.00 to C$28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Topaz Energy from C$25.25 to C$25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Topaz Energy

Topaz Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of TSE TPZ opened at C$19.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.16. The firm has a market cap of C$2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 61.91 and a beta of 0.63. Topaz Energy has a twelve month low of C$17.76 and a twelve month high of C$23.97.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07. Topaz Energy had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of C$85.77 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Topaz Energy will post 0.2910053 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Topaz Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 387.50%.

Insider Transactions at Topaz Energy

In other Topaz Energy news, Director Brian Robinson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$20.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$208,361.00. In other news, Senior Officer Marty Staples purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$21.51 per share, with a total value of C$53,767.00. Also, Director Brian Robinson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$20.84 per share, with a total value of C$208,361.00. Insiders own 35.75% of the company’s stock.

About Topaz Energy

(Get Free Report

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates through two segments: the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6.1 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.