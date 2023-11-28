TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.98.

RNW has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$12.00 to C$13.35 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.74. TransAlta Renewables has a 1-year low of C$10.63 and a 1-year high of C$14.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is presently 313.33%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc owns, develops, and operates renewable and natural gas power generation facilities and other infrastructure assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments.

