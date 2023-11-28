Tremor International’s (TRMR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TRMR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Tremor International from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Tremor International from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Tremor International from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Tremor International from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.90.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tremor International by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Tremor International by 11.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Tremor International by 18.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in Tremor International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 120,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Tremor International by 10.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. 7.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.
