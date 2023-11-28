Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 127,118 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 159.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,118 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.13% of Laureate Education worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Laureate Education in the 1st quarter worth about $588,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Laureate Education by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Laureate Education in the 2nd quarter worth about $450,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Laureate Education by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 35,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Laureate Education by 605.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of LAUR opened at $13.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.20. Laureate Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $14.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Laureate Education Cuts Dividend

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $361.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.14 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Laureate Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LAUR shares. Morgan Stanley raised Laureate Education from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet cut Laureate Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Laureate Education in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Alberta Lp Wengen sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $74,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,219,972 shares in the company, valued at $254,664,629. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,092 shares of company stock worth $2,350,095. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Featured Stories

