Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 29,332 Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 61.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,332 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.15% of Bread Financial worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 47,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 13,745 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BFH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bread Financial from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bread Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Bread Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Bread Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.11.

Bread Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BFH opened at $26.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 2.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.70. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.19 and a 12-month high of $44.52.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.07 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 7.80%.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

