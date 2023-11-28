Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 56,028 The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,185. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,185. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $8,862,699.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,985. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:KR opened at $44.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.24. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $50.41.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on KR. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.57.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

